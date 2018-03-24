Byron had a team-high four shots and scored his 18th goal of the season in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

Byron needs to pick up his scoring pace over the final seven games to achieve a second straight 20-goal season, a notion that was unthinkable when he was a bottom-six grinder for Calgary earlier in his career. Since joining Montreal in the 2015-16 offseason, Byron's scored 51 goals on 20.6 percent of his shots over 218 games. He's getting first-line minutes, has been elevated to the top power-play unit, and plays the game in a way coach Claude Julien loves. That means Byron will get the TOI needed to reach the 20-goal threshold.