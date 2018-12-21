Byron scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over Arizona. He added two shots, one blocked shot and one hit to his stat line over 15:59 of ice time.

Byron mostly toiled on the third line prior to Thursday, when coach Claude Julien rejiggered his top three lines. That resulted in Byron skating in a top-six role with Phillip Danault, who assisted on his goal, and Brendan Gallagher. He also received two more minutes of ice time relative to his TOI average over the previous 10 games. He's proven capable of meshing with most forward combinations since Montreal acquired him in 2015, so it's not surprising to see him score in the first game with new mates.