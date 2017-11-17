Byron scored a goal on two shots with four hits and two blocked shots over 19:13 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

That's a season-high of playing time for Byron, who was also given 3:28 on the power play. The goal was his second in as many games and gives Byron a team-high 16.7 shooting percentage. He's currently on a line with gifted playmakers Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, both of whom assisted on the goal, making Byron a viable fantasy asset despite a skimpy resume as an offensive producer.