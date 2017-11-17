Canadiens' Paul Byron: Pots second in as many games
Byron scored a goal on two shots with four hits and two blocked shots over 19:13 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.
That's a season-high of playing time for Byron, who was also given 3:28 on the power play. The goal was his second in as many games and gives Byron a team-high 16.7 shooting percentage. He's currently on a line with gifted playmakers Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, both of whom assisted on the goal, making Byron a viable fantasy asset despite a skimpy resume as an offensive producer.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...