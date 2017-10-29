Canadiens' Paul Byron: Pots third goal
Byron scored a goal on two shots, adding a hit and a blocked shot over 13:59 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
Byron scored his third goal of the season when he positioned himself in the slot and buried a wrister off a pretty feed from Jonathan Drouin to open the scoring for Montreal. It was a traditional goal-scorer's goal, unlike many of his others, which come off hustle plays, speed and hanging around the net for a rebound. The ice time isn't what one expects from a top-six player -- he's averaging just 37 seconds on the power play -- but the former fourth-liner finds himself on ice in even-strength situations with skilled linemates, which can lead to more scoring chances. The 28-year-old has turned into a valuable, if unlikely, source of goals since joining Montreal in 2015. Byron's scored 36 goals on 22 percent of his shots over 154 games as a member of le bleu-blanc-rouge.
