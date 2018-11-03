Canadiens' Paul Byron: Practices Friday
Byron (lower body) participated in Friday's optional practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Byron had missed Thursday's game due to the injury, snapping an iron-man streak of 135 consecutive games played dating back to Jan. 7, 2017. Coach Claude Julien said Byron will be a game-time decision Saturday night against the Lightning in Montreal.
