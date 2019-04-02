Canadiens' Paul Byron: Practices Monday
Byron (upper body) was back on the ice Monday after missing two games, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Byron still needs to be cleared by the medical staff, but he's likely to play Tuesday against the Lightning. If he's active, Byron will skate on the fourth line.
More News
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Will not face Jets•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Won't travel with team•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Exits after Weegar's revenge•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Finds goal column in loss•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Tickles twine for 13th time•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Another game, another point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...