Bryon skated with the first-unit power play during practice Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Byron switched with captain Max Pacioretty, who was dropped to the second power-play group. The 29-year-old forward has fallen off last year's surprising scoring pace -- just four points in his last 13 games -- but is getting ice time with the best of the Canadiens roster. Clearly, head coach Claude Julien trusts Byron, and that goes a long way with the veteran-loving coach.