Byron has one goal and two assists in three games since his return from a knee injury.

Byron, who missed nearly three months due to the injury, scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday's win over Ottawa. Aside from the offense, Byron has nine hits and three blocked shots. As Montreal made moves that indicate its looking toward next season -- veterans Marco Scandella and Ilya Kovalchuk were traded within the last week -- it's unclear what the 30-year-old Byron's role will be going forward.