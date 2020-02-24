Canadiens' Paul Byron: Productive since return
Byron has one goal and two assists in three games since his return from a knee injury.
Byron, who missed nearly three months due to the injury, scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday's win over Ottawa. Aside from the offense, Byron has nine hits and three blocked shots. As Montreal made moves that indicate its looking toward next season -- veterans Marco Scandella and Ilya Kovalchuk were traded within the last week -- it's unclear what the 30-year-old Byron's role will be going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.