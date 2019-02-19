Byron (forearm) will not play in Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Byron hasn't suited up in practice or game action since Feb. 5, but was able to participate in Tuesday's morning skate. His availability should be seen as a step in the right direction, but Byron still seems to be days away from a return. Newly-acquired Dale Weise should continue to draw into the lineup for the time being.