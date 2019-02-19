Canadiens' Paul Byron: Progressing from injury
Byron (forearm) will not play in Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Byron hasn't suited up in practice or game action since Feb. 5, but was able to participate in Tuesday's morning skate. His availability should be seen as a step in the right direction, but Byron still seems to be days away from a return. Newly-acquired Dale Weise should continue to draw into the lineup for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...