Canadiens' Paul Byron: Promoted to top line
Byron skated with the first line during Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Byron is what passes for a hot offensive threat in Montreal these days, having scored a goal in each of the previous two games. Head coach Claude Julien feels Byron deserves the promotion to the top line. He'll line up with Jonathan Drouin and Artturi Lehkonen on Tuesday at home against Florida.
