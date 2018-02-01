Canadiens' Paul Byron: Ready to rock Thursday
As expected, Byron (shoulder) is participating in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Byron has been hot recently, racking up three goals and eight points in his last nine games. He'll slot into a prominent role Thursday, skating on the Canadiens' top line and second power-play unit against Carolina.
