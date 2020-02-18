Canadiens' Paul Byron: Ready to rock
Byron (knee) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Detroit, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Byron's been sidelined for over three months with a knee injury, so he'll almost certainly have some rust to shake off against the Red Wings. Either way, there's no reason for the veteran forward to be on fantasy owners' radar, as he's only picked up four points in 19 games this campaign. The 5-foot-9 Canadian will slot into a bottom-six role Tuesday, skating on Montreal's fourth line against Detroit.
