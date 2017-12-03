Byron dialed in his first career hat trick on just four shots in Saturday's 10-1 rout over the Red Wings.

Each tally from Byron took place at even strength to send the crowd into a jubilant cacophony at the Bell Centre. The Ontario native had six goals in 27 games heading into this contest, but we'd hardly call his performance from Saturday a fluke given that he lit the lamp a career-high 22 times through 81 games last season.