Canadiens' Paul Byron: Records first point since opener
Byron had an assist and a two-minute minor penalty over 13:50 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Minnesota.
Byron recorded just his second point in the first nine games and first since Opening Night. The versatile and trusted forward has already been used on three different lines and skated with the third unit Sunday. It could be the lack of linemate consistency that's causing reduced point totals for Byron, who averaged a point every two games over the last three seasons.
