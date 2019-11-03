Canadiens' Paul Byron: Records third assist
Byron had an assist and one shot on goal over 14:31 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Dallas.
Byron, who is still looking for his first goal, has just three assists over the first 14 games. For you Byron optimists, Saturday's playing time was his most since the second game of the season and 70 seconds more than his season average.
