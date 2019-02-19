Canadiens' Paul Byron: Refutes earlier report
Byron (forearm) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game against Columbus, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
The 29-year-old was able to participate in morning skate, and was originally ruled out. Refuting the earlier report, if Byron can gain medical clearance before the game, there's no reason he won't suit up. Expect an official call closer to game time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...