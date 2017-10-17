Byron, who was promoted to the second line for Saturday's game against Toronto, remained on that unit during Monday's practice leading into Tuesday's game against San Jose, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out reports.

Byron, who opened the season on the fourth line, and Alex Galchenyuk switched positions for Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs. When Galchenyuk scored his first goal of the season and Montreal's first power-play marker Saturday, we were curious if Galchenyuk would get back to a top-six role, but apparently not. Byron is coming off a career-high 22 goals last season while at times skating on all four lines.