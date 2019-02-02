Canadiens' Paul Byron: Returns in top-six role
Byron skated on a line with Max Domi and Tomas Tatar during practice sessions Thursday and Friday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
After missing three games due to a suspension followed by Montreal's bye week, Byron will return to the ice Saturday afternoon against New Jersey in a top-six role. He needs to score 10 goals over the final 31 games to reach his third consecutive 20-goal season. His return means Charles Hudon, who started two of the three games Byron missed, will likely be a healthy scratch.
