Byron notched an assist, two PIM and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Byron helped out on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's opening tally in the first period. In his last four games, Byron has two goals and two helpers. That's a solid run for the defensive winger, who is up to six points, 14 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 playoff outings overall.