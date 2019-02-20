Byron scored his 11th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Columbus at home.

The Canadiens' forward missed six games with an arm injury but returned in a big way Tuesday, scoring his 11th of the campaign as part of a much-needed win for Montreal after its rough Florida road trip. Meanwhile, Byron is up to 21 points this season, having been limited to only 38 games due to injury. Averaging 0.53 points per game in 2018-19, the speedster is equalling his pace and production levels from his career-best 43-point showing back in 2016-17.