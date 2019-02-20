Canadiens' Paul Byron: Scores in return to lineup
Byron scored his 11th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Columbus at home.
The Canadiens' forward missed six games with an arm injury but returned in a big way Tuesday, scoring his 11th of the campaign as part of a much-needed win for Montreal after its rough Florida road trip. Meanwhile, Byron is up to 21 points this season, having been limited to only 38 games due to injury. Averaging 0.53 points per game in 2018-19, the speedster is equalling his pace and production levels from his career-best 43-point showing back in 2016-17.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...