Canadiens' Paul Byron: Scores insurance goal
Byron scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Byron's goals typically come in one of two ways: when he uses his speed on a rush to pull away from opponents, or when he positions himself for a rebound. Saturday's goal was a result of the latter. The Ottawa-native has five points in the eight games since his return from a lower-body injury and seven goals in 19 games played. With 49 games remaining and Byron scoring a goal approximately every third game, he's on pace to reach 20 goals for a third straight season.
