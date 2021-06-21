Byron scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Shortly after the Canadiens killed a penalty, Nick Suzuki set up Byron for a partial breakaway that resulted in the opening tally late in the second period. Byron has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games (two goals, one helper), and he's up to five points through 15 playoff contests overall. He's still more of a defensive forward, but the Ottawa native has supplied some depth scoring in the Stanley Cup Semifinals.