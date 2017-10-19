Canadiens' Paul Byron: Scores lone goal Wednesday
Byron scored a goal on two shots and had two hits over a forward-high 17:55 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.
Let that sink in for a bit -- Byron led all Montreal forwards in ice time. The man who started out the season on the fourth line played more than Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher. The goal, Byron's second of the season, developed in a typically Byron way. He forced a turnover deep in the Kings end, then following a sequence in which his mates rushed the net, the 5-foot-9 Byron scrapped his way to a juicy rebound, beating the 6-foot-4 Derek Forbort to the puck and put it behind Jonathan Quick to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. That was the extent of the offense for the Canadiens, who have scored a meager 1.43 goals per game over their 1-5-1 start.
