Byron scored a short-handed goal on his lone shot and added a hit in Thursday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Artturi Lehkonen kept the play in the Ottawa zone on the forecheck, and the puck landed on the stick of Jake Evans. He cruised behind the net and executed a spin-o-rama feed to Byron, who went forehand-backhand for his first shortie and Montreal's league leading eighth shorthanded marker. It was Byron's third point in the last two games following a six-game pointless run.