Canadiens' Paul Byron: Scores twice Friday
Byron netted two goals in Friday's 3-1 preseason victory over Florida.
Byron, who is coming off a career-high 22 goals last season, has scored 33 goals in 143 games since the Canadiens claimed him off the waiver wire in 2015. He's not locked into any one line, but has provided enough offense to be trusted as a top-six forward over the past two seasons. On Friday, he skated with Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw, with the trio accounting for all of Montreal's goals.
