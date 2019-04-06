Canadiens' Paul Byron: Season cut short by wrist injury
Byron will miss the regular-season finale against the Maple Leafs due to a lingering wrist injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca.
Engels writes that Byron's been dealing with the issue for approximately a month, and given the winger's gamer mentality and teams generally not wanting to reveal injury specifics, it's not all that shocking that we're just now learning about this item. Byron posted 15 goals, 16 assists and a tidy plus-16 rating through 56 games this season. A real drag on his fantasy value is that he only mustered one power-play point between 1:05 of average ice time in that spot, though two shorthanded goals and an assist of the same kind make his season line look a bit better overall.
