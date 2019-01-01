Canadiens' Paul Byron: Sets up OT winner
Byron had an assist, one shot on net and a team-high five hits over 17:16 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime in Dallas.
Jeff Petry converted Byron's saucer pass in the first minute of overtime to give the Canadiens two points. It was third time on Montreal's six-game road trip that Byron was involved a game-winning goal -- he scored winners against Arizona and Vegas at the start of the trip. Byron's averaging under 15 minutes of ice time this season, but since moving into a top six role four games ago, the 29-year-old forward is at 16:43 of ice time per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...