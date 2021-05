Byron notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Byron recovered the puck after a turnover by Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott. The 32-year-old Byron then set up Jesperi Kotkaniemi's game-winning goal. Through six playoff outings, Byron has two points, but he's factored in on game-winners in Games 1 and 6. He's added 20 hits, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating from a fourth-line role.