Canadiens' Paul Byron: Shakes off injury
Byron (upper body) will play in Saturday's home preseason game versus the Senators, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Byron missed over a week with this injury, but he'll be back for the preseason finale. The veteran has a roster spot locked down after posting at least 15 goals and 30 points in each of the last three seasons, so he's simply looking to tune up before Opening Night's matchup against the Hurricanes on Oct. 3.
