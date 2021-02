The Canadiens placed Byron on waivers Sunday.

Byron has had a rough few games for the Candiens, after he was a healthy scratch in Wednesday's loss to the Maple Leafs, he was jettisoned to the fourth line for Thursday's game. The 31-year-old has supplied just three assists and 11 shots on goal this season, failing to make an impact from a fantasy perspective. If Byron goes unclaimed, he's expected to revert to Montreal's taxi squad.