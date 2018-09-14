Head coach Claude Julien expects Byron (shoulder) to be ready for Montreal's Oct. 3 season opener against Toronto, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Byron was originally expected to be sidelined for six months after undergoing shoulder surgery in April, but the speedy winger has defied the odds, returning to practice just five months after his operation. All signs point to Byron, who notched 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games last campaign, being 100 percent for the season opener.