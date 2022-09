Byron (lower body) is expected to be ready to return at some point within the first two weeks of the regular season, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Byron will likely end up missing a handful of regular-season games, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action before the end of October. The 33-year-old forward tallied seven points while averaging 12:36 of ice time through 27 contests last campaign.