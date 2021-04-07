site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Shuffles to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Byron was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Byron has 11 points in 34 games this year. He frequently goes to the taxi squad on off days to help the Canadiens accrue cap space.
