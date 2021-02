Head coach Claude Julien said that Byron was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Joel Armia (concussion) returned to the lineup, bumping Byron to the press box as a result. Byron has been decent this year with three points and 19 hits through 12 games. He could be back in the lineup as soon as Thursday's matchup against the Oilers.