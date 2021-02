Byron (undisclosed) was missing from warmups and won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

It's unclear why Byron is sitting out. Perhaps he's simply a healthy scratch, but head coach Claude Julien likely will reveal the reason for his absence after the game regardless. Corey Perry and Joel Armia (concussion) are both entering the lineup in Byron's place.