Byron (knee) skated Friday for the first time since taking part in a full team practice Dec. 13, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens had been hopeful Byron could return around the time he practiced in December, but it turns out that exercise proved the winger was still weeks away. Montreal is on its bye week, and the team is once again hopeful Byron can suit up for the next game, Jan. 27, at home against the Capitals.