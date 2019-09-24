Canadiens' Paul Byron: Skates Monday
Byron (upper body) skated prior to Monday's preseason game against the Maple Leafs, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Byron suffered an upper-body injury during last Thursday's shootout win over Florida and hasn't practiced since. "He's recovering well," head coach Claude Julien said about the speedy forward. "His injury was one that looks like it was just a 3-4 day injury and he's back on recovery. At the same time, I think it's OK for me to tell you guys that he could easily be playing in a day or two if we wanted to." It sounds like Julien us being cautious during the preseason with Byron, who may suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against Ottawa.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.