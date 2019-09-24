Byron (upper body) skated prior to Monday's preseason game against the Maple Leafs, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Byron suffered an upper-body injury during last Thursday's shootout win over Florida and hasn't practiced since. "He's recovering well," head coach Claude Julien said about the speedy forward. "His injury was one that looks like it was just a 3-4 day injury and he's back on recovery. At the same time, I think it's OK for me to tell you guys that he could easily be playing in a day or two if we wanted to." It sounds like Julien us being cautious during the preseason with Byron, who may suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against Ottawa.