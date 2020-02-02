Canadiens' Paul Byron: Skates Sunday morning
Byron (knee) skated Sunday morning but won't be ready to play later in the day against Columbus, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Byron's continued absence comes as no surprise given his 1-to-2 week timetable from Jan. 28, but it's a good sign that he's able to skate. A return Tuesday in New Jersey remains a possibility, as that game comes at the one-week mark since the updated timetable was revealed.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.