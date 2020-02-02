Byron (knee) skated Sunday morning but won't be ready to play later in the day against Columbus, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Byron's continued absence comes as no surprise given his 1-to-2 week timetable from Jan. 28, but it's a good sign that he's able to skate. A return Tuesday in New Jersey remains a possibility, as that game comes at the one-week mark since the updated timetable was revealed.