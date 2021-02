Byron posted an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Byron had a hand in the opening tally by Joel Armia in Thursday's contest. The 31-year-old Byron skated only 10:18 in the game, as the Canadiens played with 11 forwards after Josh Anderson (undisclosed) was ruled out. Byron has five points, 13 shots on goal and 38 hits through 18 outings.