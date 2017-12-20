Byron scored his 10th goal of the season in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canucks.

Head coach Claude Julien moved Byron to a line with Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Drouin, and the tinkering helped unlock Montreal's offense Tuesday. Byron, who had gone five games without a point of any type, finished off a pretty pass from Pacioretty. While Byron's fallen off last season's points pace, he's on track (10 goals, 34 games) to match or exceed his goals scored last season (22).