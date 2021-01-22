Head coach Claude Julien said Friday that Byron (foot) may play in Saturday's game against the Canucks, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Byron caught teammate Shea Weber's slap shot to his foot during Thursday's win over the Canucks. Julien sounds indifferent about Byron's chances to play, and he could end up being a game-time decision. With Joel Armia (concussion) out as well, the Canadiens are running low on right wings, so both Corey Perry and Artturi Lehkonen are candidates to enter the lineup if Byron can't go.