Canadiens' Paul Byron: Status unclear for Thursday
Byron (lower body) is considered day-to-day and his status for Thursday's match against the Capitals remains up in the air, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Byron's lower-body injury surfaced in Tuesday's game against the Stars, limiting him to just 8:41 of ice time on the night. Should he be unable to go Thursday, either Andrew Shaw or Nikita Scherbak -- Tuesday's healthy forward scratches -- would presumably take his spot in the lineup.
