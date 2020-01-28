Byron (knee) will be back in 1-to-2 weeks as long as his recovery goes well, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Byron hasn't played since Nov. 15 after undergoing knee surgery, but he's been skating for over a month. When the 30-year-old is ready, he'll likely be inserted into the bottom six, as he's posted just four points over 19 games this year. The one-week timeline would have Byron returning Feb. 4.