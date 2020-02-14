Canadiens' Paul Byron: Still awaiting medical clearance
Byron (knee) will miss Friday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
Byron did make the trip with the team, however, won't be able to play Friday. The Ottawa native continues to work his way back from his knee injury, but the team has yet to provide a specific timeline for when he gets back into the lineup. Once cleared to play, the center should slot back into a top-six role.
