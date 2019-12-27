Canadiens' Paul Byron: Still considered week-to-week
Byron remains week-to-week due to his knee injury, coach Claude Julien told reporters Friday.
Byron hasn't played since Nov. 15 versus Washington and will miss at least the Habs' upcoming three-game road trip as well. The winger's prolonged absence will allow Nick Suzuki to continue to see minutes in a top-six role. Even once cleared to play, the 30-year-old Byron may have to settle for a bottom-six spot right out the gate.
