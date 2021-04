Byron (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Byron will miss his third straight contest with the lower-body issue, as he's still without a timetable for a return. With the veteran sidelined, look for Cole Caufield to stay in the lineup for Wednesday's game. Byron's next chance to suit up is in Friday's game against Winnipeg.