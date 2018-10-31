Canadiens' Paul Byron: Suffers lower-body injury
Byron won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Stars due to a lower-body injury, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Byron fired one shot on net and logged 8:41 before leaving the contest. His next chance to play will be Thursday versus the Capitals. If he can't go, either Andrew Shaw or Nikita Scherbak will enter the lineup.
