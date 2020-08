Byron scored a goal,added an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3.

Byron had the secondary helper on Shea Weber's first-period tally, and then scored the game-tying goal himself at 15:50 of the second. The 31-year-old Byron was plagued by injuries during the regular season, which limited him to 10 points in 29 contests. He serves in a third-line role for the Canadiens.