Byron has been suspended for three games for charging Florida's MacKenzie Weegar during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Byron has no history of suspensions or fines, but Weegar suffered an injury as a result of the collision, which undoubtedly factored into the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision. The Canadiens only have three games remaining until the All-Star break, so Byron won't be eligible to return until Feb. 2 against the Devils.