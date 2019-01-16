Canadiens' Paul Byron: Suspended three games
Byron has been suspended for three games for charging Florida's MacKenzie Weegar during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Byron has no history of suspensions or fines, but Weegar suffered an injury as a result of the collision, which undoubtedly factored into the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision. The Canadiens only have three games remaining until the All-Star break, so Byron won't be eligible to return until Feb. 2 against the Devils.
