According to head coach Claude Julien, Byron (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Blues but it isn't a serious injury, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

The first-line center left after taking a hard hit into the boards from the Blues' Colton Parayko. Byron has been streaking lately, racking up two goals and seven points in the six games ahead of Tuesday's matchup. If he can't return for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, the Canadiens will have to recall a forward for depth in the lineup. Byron will be reevaluated Wednesday morning.